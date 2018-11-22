IMPHAL, Nov 21: Nupilan Memorial Association, Manipur, will be observing Nupilan remembrance month from December 1 till December 31.

Speaking to media persons at the association’s office at Tera Keithel today, its steering committee secretary Longjamba Meetei Netaji said that the association is planning to observe the month long event in honour of the brave mothers and women of Manipur who fought against the British in 1939, 1940 and 1941.

This event will ensure that the memory of Nupilan is passed down to the future generations, the secretary added.

Longjamba Meetei also explained that the event is aimed at questioning the motive of the Central Government in cancelling the September 22, 1976 recognition which was given to Nupilan on March 3, 1973 as well as to urge the authority to revive the recognition.

The event will kick-start at Nupilan Memorial Association office at Tera Keithel, Longjamba Meetei explained adding that song competition, quiz competition etc will be held as part of the event.

The closing event will be held at Nupilan Memorial complex on December 31 and the winners of the various competitions will be felicitated as well.