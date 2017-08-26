Nurses issue agitation threat

IMPHAL, Aug 25: The Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI), Manipur branch, has threatened to launch agitation if the authority concerned fails to appoint an eligible candidate to the post of Registrar of the Manipur Nursing Council.

Speaking to media persons at TNAI office, today afternoon, its treasurer, Pot-sangbam Maipakpi stated that Manipur Nursing Council was established in 2008 but former Registrar Vung-zagin Valte’s qualification was only BSc Nursing.

As per the rule, those having three years of experience from a reputable MSc Nursing institution or college, are eligible for the post and as such, Vungzagin Valte left the post after some time, she added.

She said that Kh Ratna currently holds the post and her tenure will end on September 3.

But surprisingly, the department concerned passed an order on August 17 for extension of Kh Ratna’s term as Registrar of the Council.

Expressing suspicion about involvement of foul play, Maipakpi urged the authority concerned to look into the matter and choose the right person for the post of the Registrar.

If the authority fail to take up proper action, the association will launch intense agitation, she added.