NWFC edge past CYC in Chandel First Division League

Imphal, Sep 16: New Wangparel Football Club battled from an early deficit to defeat Chingkhu Youth Club 5-3 in the 13th league match of CDSA Chandel First Division League 2017 today at Maha Union Higher Secondary School ground.

Both teams exhibited skills and deftness in today’s exciting match. NG Ankes of CYC scored the first goal of the match in the 13th minute. But soon, Kamso of NWFC equalised the goal in the 23rd minute. Not long after parity was restored, P Lungam struck a fine goal in the 33rd minute to hand another lead to NWFC. However, the lead was short-lived as P Thanglimu banged in one goal for CYC in the 40th minute to make it 2-2 at half-time.

After the breather, P Thanglinmu struck his second in the 48th minute. P Lungam also netted his second goal in the 51st minute. Y Halus followed his footstep and rifled in an accurate shot the very next minute to post 4 goals against CYC. With the second goal of Halus in the 62nd minute, it was more difficult for CYC to turn the game and thus NWFC convincingly finished the match 5-3.