NWU reaches out to Myanmar Nagas

Our Correspondent

Sagaing, Jan 23 : Taking the mission of unity and solidarity across the border, Naga Women Union (NWU), the apex body of Manipur Naga women organizations, reached out to fellow Naga women of Myanmar on the significant Naga New Year celebration held from January 14 to January 16 at Layshi Township, Naga-Self Administered Zone in Sagaing region, Myanmar.

Traveling close to ten hours by road crossing rough terrains, mountains and cliffs, 25 representatives of NWU braved it all armed with a mission to connect and strengthen the ties among Nagas across borders. Led by an abled president Asha Wungnam, the team met women of the region to urge them to create a collective Myanmar Naga women association.

The mission, Asha said, is to bring cohesion and strengthen the pan-Naga indigenous community.

Welcoming the proposal from NWU, a woman representative from Myanmar hailed the idea of forming the organization but at the same time confided that the community lacks leadership and strength to sustain a stable organization and sought continued support and prayer from the apex body. The Nagas from Myanmar also expressed their happiness over the visit and instilling strength, vigor and solidarity.

The team encouraged the women by sharing challenging journeys of the Naga women movement, how they stood against atrocities and inhumanity from outside forces, especially Indian army. The team strongly emphasized on the criticality of women empowerment in bringing development to the society.

Representative of Naga Peoples Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR), Dr Solem Ramsan observed that the problems of the Nagas in India and Myanmar are similar, in that they both struggle against poverty, oppression and suppression. And that women can play a big role in mitigating the situation and bring balance to the society. She also stressed on the need to share more stories from their side in order for them to help in bringing justice in events of atrocities and violations of human rights.

All Naga Students Association, Manipur (ANSAM) also supported the mission of the women organization and appealed the Naga community of Myanmar to stand united as one seamless community. Hao Folklore Society (HFS), a cultural research team, enthusiastically documented the historic trip. With deep concern for safeguarding the Naga indigenous culture, HFS team strongly encouraged the community to preserve both tangible and intangible culture.