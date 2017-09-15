NYK invites application

IMPHAL, Sep 14: Nehru Yuva Kendra, Chandel and Ukhrul have informed all registered and affiliated youth clubs of the districts to apply for the award of Outstanding Youth Clubs for the year 2016-17.

Filled in application form along with supporting documents should reach the office of their respective NYK on or before September 30.

Prescribed applications can be had from the office of NYK, Chandel and Ukhrul, said the NYKs in a statement.