By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 8 : Hosts NYVA, Naorem claimed the title of the 7th Women’s State Level Volleyball tournament 2018 today. The tournament organised under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association featured a total of 9 teams clubbed into 2 groups.

NYVA, Naorem did not find it hard to win the title as they edged over WVSA, Chandel 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 in the final match today.