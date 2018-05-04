NYVA overwhelm USWC-B in USWC Volleyball

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 3: MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal outplayed SYC, Satudai by 3-2 sets in a Group A league match of the ongoing 1st Inter-village Men Volleyball Tournament 2018 organised by Uchiwa Student Welfare Club (USWC) under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association at USWC Volleyball Court today. A total of 8 teams clubbed into two groups are vying for top honours in this tournament that kicked off yesterday.

In the first Group A league match, MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal pipped SYC, Satudai in a closed match by 3-2 sets scoring 25-12, 21-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-16 points.

In another Group A league match, USWC-A, Uchiwa eased past MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal by 3-1 sets. USWC-A lost the first set before staging a strong comeback and sealed a 20-25, 25-23, 25-13, 26-24 win.

While in another Group A league match, SYC, Satudai beat USWC-A, Uchiwa by 3-1 sets (25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23).

In another match, SYDC, Santhel overpowered MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal by 3-1 sets scoring 27-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-20 points.

In a Group B league match, NYVA, Naorem got better of USWC-B, Uchiwa in straight sets (25-11, 25-11, 25-13) to earn full points.

In another Group B league match, RYC, Moidangpok downed NYVA, Naorem by 3-2 sets. RYC conceded the first and the fourth sets before coming back into the game and rounded off the game 14-25, 27-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-11.

In yet another Group B league match, NYVA, Naorem outplayed of YPA, Hiranmei by 3-2. It was almost a see saw affair between the two teams but NYVA capitalised in the deciding set to wrap up the game 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 24-26, 15-16.