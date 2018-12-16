O Bembem Men’s Open Football tourney begins, stage set for semi finals

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 15 : “O Bembem Men’s Open Football Tournament” organised by Group Centre, CRPF, Langjing under Civic Action Programme 2018 kicked off today at GC, CRPF Langjing, campus playground.

The inaugural function of the knock-out tournament participated by 8 teams was attended by Arjuna Awardee and National Football Coach Oinam Bembem Devi; I Lokendra Singh, DIGP GC Imphal; Brigadier (Retd) SK Sharma, DIG Range Imphal and senior officials of CRPF as dignitaries.

The first match of the tournament was staged between PAMYAN, Patsoi and MTSU, Malom wherein the former team came out on top with a 4-0 win to move into the last 4 stage.

The goals that fired PAMYAN into the semi-finals were scored by M Gandhi (15′), W Rojen (16′, 50′) and Maheshchandra (55′).

The second match of the tournament saw YPC, Takyel seal a 3-1 win over KRYPHSA through goals scored by Ch James (6′, 29′) and Naocha (55′). The lone goal of KRYPHSA was scored by Akash in the 48th minute of the match.

YPC will face PAMYAN in the first semi-final tomorrow at 7.30 am.

TYO, Tuireingphaisen also moved into the last four round of the tournament as they notched up an emphatic 6-2 win over WSC, Langjing Achouba in the third match of the day. TYO will be meeting YW and WO, Heinokpokpi who thrashed YLC today in the fourth match, in the second semi-final match tomorrow at 2.30 pm.

TYO started the game on a winning note as Ngurte struck the opener in the 4th minute before striking another in the 14th minute. Jerry who scored the second goal for TYO in the 6th minute did the star turn as he managed two more goals in the 24th and the 36th minute before G Panmei slotted home the last goal in the 43rd minute.

T Kiran (26′) and A Moti (39′) were the scorers of WSC, Lanjing Achouba.

Elsewhere in the last match, YC and WO ran riot against YLC with W Suraj leading the attack and scored 4 goals (9′, 27′, 30′, 53′) alone with an able assist from H Jotin who found the net thrice (14′, 50′, 60′). The other goal of the Heinoupokpi side was netted by N Shanta in the 27th minute of the match while Priyobarta scired the only goal of YLC..