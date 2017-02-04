O Doren’s film nominated for Tangible Culture Prize in UK

IMPHAL, Feb 3 : National award winning filmmaker Oinam Doren’s new film ‘My name is Eeooow’ has been nominated for the ‘Tangible Culture Prize’ at the 15th RAI Film Festival which will take place at Watershed in Bristol (UK) from March 29 to April 1.

The film ‘My name is Eeooow’ is set in Kongthong village, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya. Kongthong is a quaint little village which about 60 kms away from Shillong.

The inhabitants there practice a unique tradition called the Jyngwrai Iawbei. The Jyngwrai Iawbei is the practice of having musical tunes as names in honor of the clan ancestress. The song names come as an expression of the mother’s love for her new born. The film follows the families of two married sisters- Shidiap Khongsit and Shithoh Khongsit whose children have to stay in Shillong for higher studies.

The sisters’ families depend mostly on broom and betel nuts cultivation as a source of income. Two years back, a rocky road reached Kongthong village which made trading and connectivity to Shillong easier. But as the kids left the village one by one for higher studies, the filmmaker tries to question what happens to the Jyngwrai Iawbei, the eternal symbol of mother’s love.

Beautifully shot augmented with melodious music by Khasi folk singer Bah Kerios Wahlang, filmmaker Doren pays rich tribute to Meghalaya’s beautiful landscape and young Hhasi boys, the inheritance of its rich culture.