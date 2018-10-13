O Joy alleges verbal threat from Ukhrul

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 12: Veteran politician Okram Joy has claimed that he received threats from an individual in Ukhrul district for speaking against the BJP State Government on its failure to call a special Assembly session and discuss the issues regarding the possible extension of Article 371A to Manipur.

Speaking to media persons at his residence at Kakwa today, O Joy said that on July 18 he made a statement against the BJP Government for failing to call a special Assembly session in connection with the possible extension of Article 371A to Manipur following the Framework Agreement signed between the NSCN (IM) and the Central Government. Joy claimed that as a result of the statement, he received a threat in the form of a letter from a denizen of Ukhrul district and added that he will welcome anyone who want to debate or discuss anything about the matter even now.

Reacting strongly against intimidation in the form of threats, the veteran politician conveyed that the copies of the said letter will be sent to the Chief Secretary, DGP and the authorities concerned so that they can do the needful at the earliest.

On the other hand, he lauded the judgment delivered by the High Court of Manipur on the protracted crisis of Manipur University and termed it as a landmark judgment which is a turning point. Joy stated that the judgment deserves warm welcome from every individual who care for the students and who sincerely want to save the academic career of the students.

The judgment has chained Professor Adya Prasad Pandey and struck down his follower Professor K Yugindro, he added. Joy further described the newly appointed Administrator of MU, Jarnail Singh as an honest, efficient and deserving personality who does not have any image of corruption during his past service in many high profile portfolios, including the PMO and as the Chief Secretary of the State.

Exuding confidence that normalcy will soon return to the varsity with the help of Jarnail Singh, the veteran politician also expressed gratitude to all those who supported the agitation and movement against the alleged misdeeds of Professor Pandey and his followers.

He then criticized the BJP Governments in the State and Centre for failing to settle the matter at an early stage and claimed that even Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar failed to come even once in the State during the prolonged crisis. Claiming that BJP does not consider students who do not wear saffron colour as students, Joy asserted that this is the main reason behind the failure to resolve the MU imbroglio by both the BJP led Central and State Governments.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena Manipur State Unit president M Tombi also lauded the directive of the High Court of Manipur in connection with the MU issue.

Speaking to media persons at the party office at Babupara today, he appealed to the authority concerned to revoke the suspension order of various employees during the crisis as well as to make necessary arrangements for a dialogue to facilitate the unconditional release of the arrested students and teachers of the university at the earliest. It will be useless for the Government to send out invitations for a dialogue when all the parties are locked up in jail, Tombi added. Alleging that the university issue is the result of political interference, Tombi urged for unconditional release of the arrested people within 3 days time to restore normalcy in the university.