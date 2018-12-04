O Joy joins Cong

IMPHAL, Dec 3 : Veteran politician and former Minister Okram Joy who is better known as an Opposition Joy has joined Indian National Congress (INC) along with retired IAS officer Md Abdur Rahaman Khan alias AR Khan, and their memberships have been approved by MPCC president TN Haokip.

A formal reception function would be held at Congress Bhavan at 12.30 pm of December 10 in honour O Joy, AR Khan and other well known individuals who are likely to join Congress in the next few days.

While O Joy hails from Kakwa Laiphrakpam Leikai within Langthabal AC, AR Khan was born in Kshetri Bengoon within Kshetrigao AC.

Notably, both of them had joined BJP before they changed their minds and deserted the ruling party.