O Joy to return to active politics

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 19 : Former Minister and veteran political leader O Joy today announced that he has decided to enter active politics again.

O Joy made the announcement during the 46th MU Day at Manipur Press Club today in memory of the first Chief Minister of the State, Md Alimuddin, under the aegis of Pangal Political Forum (PPF).

Speaking as the chief guest at the event, O Joy said that the history of Manipur University is long and remembered the history of the university as well as the contributions by various leaders from the time of Alimuddin to the present day.

Md Alimuddin laid the foundation stone of MU (then JN University PG Centre).

Announcing that he will once again return to politics, O Joy claimed that he quit BJP due to the university issue and thought about quitting politics altogether.

However, he said that the rampant injustice, corruption etc has led him to decide to join politics again so as to work for the welfare of the people.

Joy further announced that if he is successful in his initiative, he will ensure the construction of a park dedicated to Md Alimuddin and the construction of a memorial for Sengoisana and others who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

He further said that today’s event is a victory celebration for successfully showing former VC of the university, Prof AP Pandey, who Manipuris are.

O Joy alleged that while the university was reeling under the indefinite lock down, both the Central and State Governments remained oblivious to the plight of the students and the people. Many students and teachers were arrested, many were injured in strikes and the State was plunged into chaos due to the MU crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ache Din’ and ‘Manki Baat’ both became a farce in the State, Joy said and claimed that the university was saved only by the tireless and joint efforts of the people, the civil organisations and the joint political parties.

The veteran politician continued that the atrocities against the students of the university, arrest of people for engaging in egg throwing at posters of political leaders and sending of teachers to jail, will remain as a dark period in the history of the university.

PPF chief advisor AR Khan, former MLA Dr Ng Bijoy, ex Minister K Tomba and PPF president Basir Khan attended the event as the presidium member.

The people present at the event also paid floral tributes to the photo of Md Alimuddin as a part of the event.