IMPHAL, Mar 4 : An oath taking ceremony of the new executive committee’s members for the term 2019-2022 of Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol (CADA) was held today at the head office of CADA at Konung Mamang Pureiromba Khongnang Makhong.

The ceremony was presided by Advocate Dr Chongtham Narendra as chief guest and CADA president, Hijam Priyokumar as the functional president.