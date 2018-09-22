Observation of World Alzheimer’s Day and World Alzheimer’s Month 2018 Every 3 seconds someone in the world develop dementia

Dr N Heramani Singh

Introduction: September 21st every year is World Alzheimer’s Day around the world. This is an international campaigned aimed at raising awareness and challenges the common stigma that surrounds Alzheimer related dementia. It was launched in 1994 on the 10th Anniversary of Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI).

Alzheimer is a progressive disease that impairs memory and other mental functions. It is the most common form of dementia that generalizes memory loss and loss of other essential cognitive abilities that are serious enough to interfere with an individual’s daily life. September 21st 2018 marked the 7th World Alzheimer’s months since the campaign was launched in 2012. From previous studies, an average of 2 out of 3 people globally has little or no understanding of Alzheimer’s disease and associated dementia in countries.

Dementia is a collective name for progressive degenerative brain syndrome which affects memory, thinking, behavior and emotion. Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia are the most common types of dementia responsible for up to 90% of all cases of dementia.

Symptoms may include:

·Loss of memory.

·Difficulty in finding the right words or understanding what people are saying?

·Difficulty in performing previously routine task.

·Personality and mood changes.

Dementia knows no social, economic or geographical boundaries. Although each person will experience dementia in their own way, eventually those affected are unable to care for themselves and need help with all aspect of daily life. There currently no cure for most types of dementia, but treatments, advice and support are available. Every 3 seconds, someone in the world develop dementia. The number of people living with dementia around the world is expected to almost double every 20 years, reaching 152 million by 2050. The global lost of dementia is over $ US one trillion in 2018 exceeding the market value of the world’s largest companies Apple and Microsoft. “Dementia is now widely recognized as one of the most significant health crisis of the 21st Century” An absence of dementia public policy renders governments woefully unprepared for the dementia epidemic. It is essential that government around the world act now to reduce the impact of dementia by raising awareness and promoting risk reduction and by supporting increase diagnostic care and research.

Warning signs of dementia:

1.Memory loss

2.Disorientation to time & place

3.Changes in mood and behavior

4.Difficulty in performing familiar task

5.Trouble with images and spatial relationships

6.Problems with languages (I den’t Romedbir)

7.Poor or decreased judgment

8.Misplacing things

9.Withdrawal from work or social activities.

Key messages:

Statistics.

1.Someone in the world develops dementia every three seconds.

2.There are over 50 million people living with dementia in 2018, and this is expected to increase to 152 million by 2050 of effective risk reduction strategies are not implemented worldwide.

3.Most people with dementia in low and middle income countries and the number in some regions is expected to increase by five times in 2050. The number of people living with dementia is expected to be double in high income countries.

Risk reduction and Diagnosis:

1.Diagnosis of dementia is made too late. Earlier diagnosis is important to ensure that people living with dementia and their care partners can live as well as possible longer, and access the support they need.

2.As few as one in ten individuals received a diagnosis for dementia in low and middle income group, and less than one in two individuals are diagnosed in high income countries. More people living with dementia need access to a doctor who can provide a diagnosis and help to plan necessary support.

3.Risk reduction measures and earlier diagnosis of dementia could save governments money, by reducing the high cost of emergency and avoidable health instructions, improving care and by increasing the effectiveness of social, community and other care services.

4.Governments have an opportunity and a responsibility to dramatically increase awareness, detection and diagnosis of dementia by meeting targets of the World Health Organization (WHO) global plan of dementia.

5.Earlier diagnosis has the power to change the perception of dementia, by illustrating that living as well as possible can be achieved with support, respect and access to service.

6.Individuals diagnosed with dementia earlier have a unique opportunity to take part in dementia research, which may indentify new treatments help to find a cure or improve care.

5 Ways to help reduce your risk of dementia

Research suggests that leading a healthy lifestyle may help to reduce a person’s risk of dementia late in life. The general rule is what’s good for heart is good for the brain, so both should be well looked after with a balanced diet and regular physical and mental exercise. Much of what is needed are simple activities you can include in your day to day life. Remember, it is never too late to make any of these changes.

(To be contd)

The writer is Professor & Former H.O.D. Deptt. of Psychiatry, RIMS & President, Indian Psychiatric Society, Manipur State Branch