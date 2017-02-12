The 22nd Death Anniversary of Shamurailatpam Madhu-mangol Sharma was observed at Ideal Club, Tera Bazar, today, under the aegis of Shaheed Madhumangol Foundation, Imphal.

MP Prahlad Singh Patel, S Satyabhama Devi (president, Saheed Madhumangol Foundation), Professor H Tombi (former VC, MU), BJP Manipur State President K Bhabananda Singh and Th Biswajit (BJP spokesperson) attended the event as the presidium members.

Speaking at the function, Prahlad Singh Patel said, “Shaheed Madhumangol was a individual who worked tirelessly for preserving the integrity of the State and for eradicating corruption.

“We need to completely eradicate corruption from the State if we wish corruption free politics,” he added.

As a part of the function, floral tributes were paid in honour of Shaheed Madhumangol along with opening a Patsoi Postal Savings Account under Shaheed Madhumangol Foundation.

Passbooks were also distributed to more than 500 people and Handloom Weavers cards were distributed to more than 1000 people.