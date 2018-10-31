Oct 20 blast under instruction of UNLF cadre, claims IW SP

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 30 : Imphal West district police have claimed that the October 20 bomb attack at Nagamapal in which one CRPF personnel was killed while another was injured was carried under the instruction of self styled major of UNLF, Umakanta

Speaking to the media at the conference hall of Imphal West police station today, SP Haobijam Jogeshchandra said that City police took a suo moto case of the October 20 hand grenade attack.

During the course of investigation, police received a specific information at about 9 pm of October 28 that one suspect was at Nagamapal Lamabam Leikai.

A strong team of Imphal West district police under his overall supervision and under the command of Th Krishnatombi, Additional SP Operation Imphal West rushed to the place, cordoned the area and arrested one Khaidem Sana Singh (42) s/o Kh Babu Singh of Nongren Maning Leikai at present staying at a rented house at Nagamapal Lamabam Leikai.

From his disclosure, four other accused were arrested as a follow up action with the assistance of Nambol police.

The NIPCO president and his wife identified the others as Oinam Premjit 42 s/o (L) Ibomcha and Khangjalakpam (N) Oinam (o) Pinky Devi 33 of Oinam Awang Leikai.

Three small arms including one 9 mm pistol and two .38 pistols along with magazines and 17 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from them. The arms and ammos were found in a plastic container from the backyard of their residence, said the SP.

Shahabuddin Chesaba 39 s/o (L) Rahamatullah of Phaobakchao and Yumlembam Milan 34 s/o (L) Manihar of Nongren Maning Leikai were also arrested from their respective residence by the police team.

During the preliminary interrogation the arrested persons admitted their hand in the grenade crime under the instruction of one self-styled major Umakanta of UNLF.

The SP said that the arrested leaders of NIPCO took an active role in the attack and expressed dismay over their involvement in such illegal activities.

The bomb was lobbed by Khaidem Sana and after the attack he and Milan left the spot on a two wheeler moped.

The police also recovered Rs 44,500 in cash during the course of the arrest and all the arrested persons and the seized arms and ammunition were displayed before the media.