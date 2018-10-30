October 20 Nagamapal blast 4 including NIPCO president held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 29: Imphal West district police arrested 4 individuals, including the president of National Identity Protection Council (NIPCO), and seized three smalls arms last night.

Imphal West district police also carried out a massive raid at NIPCO office from 5 am today.

According to a reliable source, acting on specific information regarding tthe identity of the individuals allegedly involved in the hand grenade attack on CRPF personnel on October 20 at Nagamapal Phougeisangbam Leikai which killed one CRPF personnel and injured another, a team of Imphal West commando rushed to Nambol Oinam, late last night and arrested NIPCO president Oinam Premjit (42) s/o (L) Ibomcha of Oinam Yumnam Leikai and Oinam (o) Pinky (33) w/o O Premjit, from their residence.

The commando team also recovered three small arms,including one 9 mm pistol and two .32 pistols from their possession.

The source further informed that the commando team rushed to Phubakchao and arrested NIPCO secretary (organization) Saha- buddin and one Sana, in connection with the bomb blast case.

As part of the follow up action, Imphal West district police team brought Sahabuddin and in his presence, conducted a raid at the NIPCO office from 5 am till 5 pm today and seized one computer set, some Compact Discs (CDs) and documents.

No official statement has arrived from the police in connection with the arrest of NIPCO president, secretary and two others till the time of filing this report.

It may be mentioned that City PS have registered a case and investigation is on regarding the October 20 hand grenade attack.