Office for availing loan in Andro to be inaugurated

Our Staff Reporter/DIPR

IMPHAL, Nov 6: MAHUD and Town Planning Minister Th Shyamkumar has declared that in order to ease the problems faced by the people of Andro Assembly Constituency in availing loan, an office will be inaugurated at Ngariyal Chingkhong on November 20.

He made the declaration while a day long awareness campaign programme on Handlooms & Handicrafts Delivery and MUDRA Loan Schemes organised by the District Handlooms & Textiles Office, Imphal East District at Yairipok Laimanai multipurpose hall today.

Speaking at the occasion as chief guest, Shyamkumar elaborated that the office will give awareness on various loans which will be provided directly to the beneficiaries.

He said that locals need not visit the Department personally to apply for loan as the Ngariyal Chingkhong office will help in submitting the required documents of the beneficiaries thus saving time and money of the them.

He also assured the locals that the Imphal-Yairipok road will be blacktopped before Sangai Festival 2017 to be commenced from November 21.

He said that the awareness campaign programme was organised with an aim to provide handloom training to rural women so that they become self-employed.

The awareness programme will provide the local women an opportunity to explore their talents and idea regarding possible business opportunities, he added.

Noting the role of women in building a good society, the Minister underscored the need to empower women of the State mainly those living in rural areas by enhancing their economy status. He went on to say that loans under various schemes will be given after identification of beneficiaries. He also appealed to the loanees to pay off loan on time so that a cordial relationship could be maintained between the bank and the loanees.

On the occasion, altogether 1,250 cards were distributed to the women weavers of the constituency.

P Meenakumari Devi, Project Manager (H/L), District Handlooms & Textiles, Imphal East District, Seikai Singsit, Lead District Manager, UBI (Imphal East & Ukhrul), officials of the District Handlooms and Textiles Office, Imphal East District and locals attended the function.