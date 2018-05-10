Office inaugurated

IMPHAL, May 9: Cheapest Charges in Manipur, Stock & Tax Holding Corporation located at Old LIC Building, BT Road opened its office today. The office was jointly inaugurated by MLA of Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency Th Joykisan and Chief Consultant, Stock & Tax Holding Corporation, Dr Rabichandra Thangjam.

The office of the corporation deals with income tax e-filing, Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration & filing, financial statement audit and stock trading strategies.