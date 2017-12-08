Official bats for proper monitoring

IMPHAL, Dec 7: Joint Director in-charge, Tengnoupal, Sorokhaibam Saroja, has urged monitoring cell to properly oversee the appointment of the Veterinary Director.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, said that he joined the Department on January 13, 1987.

He became the Deputy Director of Jiribam Veterinary in 2005 and after that he was transferred to Tengnoupal district.

He alleged that the appointment of Dr H Chaoba as the Director in Charge of the Department after Ningomba Rajendro retired from the post on November 30, last year, is against the norm.

Saroja said that based on the seniority basis he should be on the top of the list and even the Court had issued an order stating that he (Saroja) is number one on the seniority list.

Alleging unethical practice, he further urged the State Government to intervene regarding the matter at the earliest.