Officials clarify

IMPHAL, Dec 15:Officials have clarified about a news item which was published in the local daily which stated that out of five MI dams at Longkhuilong, Lumbanglong, Luwanglong Khullen, Khoupum Gaidingjang and Riangpagjang (which was shifted at Khatao village due to land dispute at original site) taken up by Minor Irrigation Department, Manipur in Khoupum Sub Division, Noney district works at Longkhuilong and Luwanglong Khullen are sub-standard and the remaining three works does not exist at all.

The EE of Minor Irrigation Division, No IV, MID Manipur in a press release issued today, stated that the Executive Engineer along with Assistant Engineer undertook the inspection of these particular ongoing works and found out that most of the works were intact and have brought a sizeable area of arable land under its command.

It clarified that the work at Luwanglong Khullen had been damaged severely by the recent flood and the contractor concerned had been intimated to repair the same at the earliest.