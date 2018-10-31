Officials inspect weighing tools

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 30: Officials of Weight and Measures Department conducted a surprise inspection drive at many vendors, stores/shops of Imphal City as well as in Mothers Care Children Hospital & Research Centre, Sagolband today, to prevent unethical practices or cheatings by shopkeepers and ensure that the weighing and measuring instruments in hospital meet the required standard.

Several officials of the Weight & Measures Department led by the department’s Controller Ranjan Yumnam who is also the CAF & PD Director inspected and verified the labelling of items, weighing and measuring machines/instruments used by fish vendors, vegetable vendors, grocery shops, cosmetic stores, jewel stores, automobile spare parts stores etc at several locations of Imphal City, including Ima Market and Thangal Bazar.

Speaking to media persons on the sideline of the surprise inspection, Ranjan conveyed that the surprise inspection was conducted to ensure that the vendors and shopkeepers in and around Imphal City meet the standard norms of selling products to customers and that customers are not cheated.

He went on to inform that the main objective behind the inspection at hospital is to check whether the machines used for weighing newly-born babies are accurate.

Informing that most shopkeepers and vendors whose weighing tools are not accurate by a very mild degree were warned and excused for today, the Controller also conveyed that some of the weighing and measuring machines/instruments that failed to meet the standard in a big way were also seized.

He then asserted that the inspection drive will be intensified in the future by covering LPG gas cylinder stores, cement and hardware stores as well.

When asked why such drives were conducted only during the time of festival, Ranjan replied that the departments have some difficulties due to shortage of manpower till the recent past and added that the department has been strengthened now with the recruitment of more officials.

He assured that the department will now function such drives more regularly and stringently and added that Assistant Controllers & Inspectors have already been posted in different districts of the State as a step towards ensuring the proper functioning of the department.

Ranjan further informed that a helpline number and a website to gather public complaints will be created soon in the department.

Many Assistant Controllers, Inspectors and other staff of Weight and Measures Department also took part in today’s inspection drive.