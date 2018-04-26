Oil exploration starts at Jiri

IMPHAL, Apr 25: Oil India Limited has started exploring oil in Jiribam district and awareness programmes in this regard will be held amongst civil society organisations and villagers, conveyed Works and Industries Minister Th Biswajit.

Addressing media persons at his Sanjenthong official residence this evening, Minister Biswajit divulged that Jubilant Energy which was entrusted with the same work has decided to cease the work.

He said that Oil India Limited will collect 2-D seismic data in its process of oil exploration in the district. He mentioned that taxes to be derived from the oil exploration would be used in other sectors of the State.

In this connection, awareness programmes amongst representatives of the civil society organisations and villagers concerned will be conducted soon, the Minister added.