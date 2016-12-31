The Ojha Sanajaoba Memorial Lecture-VI was held today in the Court Room of the Vice Chancellor of MU in commemoration of Prof Naorem Sanajaoba’s 71st birth anniversary.

The topic of the memorial lecture held under the aegis of the Ojha Sanajaoba Memorial Trust was ‘Intensifying Global Crisis and Conflict’.

The lecture was presided by Ojha Sanajaoba Memorial Trust president MU Mathematical and Physical Sciences Dean Prof N Rajmuhon.

Malcolm Grey of the International League of Peoples’ Struggle (ILPS), Netherlands and ILPS Philippines Chapter representative Felix Randy Jr Paraggua Malayao gave lectures on ‘Intensifying Global Crisis and Conflict’.