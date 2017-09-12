Okram Rishikanta feted

Imphal, Sep 11: Okram Rishikanta who won a gold medal in the recently held National Sub-junior, Junior and Senior Jeet-Kune-Do Championship 2017 at Bhairab Ganguly College Indoor Stadium, Kolkata was today feted at Okram Community Hall with a simple function organised by Okram Youth Club and local people at Thoubal.

Oinam Rishikanta, son of Okram Shyam and Okram Kiranbala won the gold medal in 59 kg category in the said championship representing Manipur State. He has also won many medals in previous National and international events.

Altogether fifty three players represented Manipur in this championship held from September 8 to 10.