Oldest dam of Ukhrul washed away

UKL Jun 19 (UDWJA):Makuilong Dam located at Lamlang Gate, which is the oldest dam in Ukhrul district, and is about 15 kms away from the district HQs collapsed and its major portions were washed away recently.

Makuilong Dam was constructed in the 1980s during the time of former Chief Minister late Yangmaso Shaiza. The river flows into the Thoubal river.

Lamlang Gate lies on the old Imphal-Ukhrul road and is situated about 15 kms from the district headquarters.

Talking to newsmen at the office of Ukhrul District Working Journalists Union today, Songachan Leisan the village representative, said that following the heavy rainfall in the last few days, the dam collapsed and was washed away.

The dam was constructed by a special contractor named Aring Leisan in 1984 and he was given a gold medal by the State Govt for its high quality and impressive standards in that era.

The dam is surrounded by small mountains on all sides and paddy fields and was a favourite picnic spot for Tangkhuls for decades. Moreover the dam provides water to the nearby paddy fields.

L Somling another village elder said that the recent cyclone and incessant rainfall wreaked havoc and over flooded the dam and washed away 90 percent of the dam affecting more than 30 paddy fields namely, Mikrei, Yakrei, Khaying, Nunglui, Lukhui, Wungkhapao including Mazang pucca dam and Phahao and Lu canal irrigation.

Paddy fields of neighbouring villages like Teinem, Tashar, Phalee, Seikhor and Sharing village under Lamlang village jurisdiction of LM block have also been affected after the dam collapsed, he added.

Headman of Lamlang village LA Phungnang stated that the dam was constructed over ‘Meithikhamei Ngayie’ and the dam supports the Lamlang bridge which was constructed in 1976. But now people are afraid to cross the bridge.

Homestead of journalist washed away

Several houses on the road side of Khaivaren locality have sunk due to mudslides including the residence of a Ukhrul based media person and correspondent of People’s Chronicle, Lester Makan.

The affected residents along with the correspondent have appealed to the Government to immediately depute an inspection team to take stock of the grave situation before any untoward incident takes place.

It is reported that the journalist along with the affected people have already approached and personally reported the matter to the DC of Ukhrul.