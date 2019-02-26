On CAB… Manipur can be kept out of its ambit : Sarma

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 25 : Saying that one should not look at the assertions made by BJP leaders in Delhi or Assam within the context of Manipur, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) National Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that CAB 2016 has to be looked at differently in accordance with the feelings of the people of different States of India.

Responding to media queries about CAB 2016 in a press conference held today in connection with the launching of “Bharat Ke Mann Ke Baat, Modi Ke Saath” in the State at Hotel Classic Grande, the NEDA National Convener also observed that Amit Shah’s recent statement about bringing back CAB 2016 if the BJP Government is voted back to power while addressing a gathering at North Lakhimpur must have been made to the people who want the Bill.

He went on to say that a lot of safeguards can be prepared for the State and the Manipur Chief Minister along with people of Manipur can enter into a dialogue with the Centre to keep Manipur out of the ambit of CAB.

“The BJP National party president was addressing those people who want CAB in Assam. In Manipur, people do not want CAB, so the party president may talk about ways to keep the State out of CAB or the safeguards that can be provided to the State”, the NEDA National convener said, adding, “Parallels should not be drawn to what the party president says in Assam or Delhi. I think one should not make conclusions on the basis of Amit Shah’s speech in Assam. His speech in Assam was in the context of Assam only.”

Maintaining that everyone’s views and opinions will be reflected, he said CAB 2016 will not come in the State if the people of Manipur do not want the Bill. India is a diverse country with diverse interest besides being a huge democratic country.

Every view can be accommodated without hurting anyone. It’s not necessary that we have to go with just one viewpoint, he added. Conveying that BJP has initiated a campaign to seek suggestions from people across the country to include all the possible views and suggestions in the party’s manifesto and to be translated into action when BJP comes to power again, he urged the people from different walks of life to give their feedbacks and suggestions to BJP.

BJP will place drop boxes at 7,500 places where members from the public can drop their suggestions for perusal by the party and for consideration in the manifesto, he added.

Further informing that BJP will take suggestions from people of different walks of life even through various outreach programmes, Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the month-long programme will conclude on March 3 this year.