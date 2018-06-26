On Framework Agreement, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, MU crisis… Cong team under O Ibobi leaves for Delhi

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 25: A strong Congress delegation led by ex-Chief Minister O Ibobi left Imphal for New Delhi today to discuss the burning issues of Framework Agreement, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the Manipur University crisis with the Prime Minister and other Central leaders.

Speaking to media persons at Imphal airport, Ibobi said that they would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Minister, the Union HRD Minister and Government of India’s interlocutor RN Ravi.

The Union Cabinet may table a Bill to seal a solution to the political dialogue with NSCN-IM in the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, Ibobi said.

The Bill is basically about establishment of an autonomous council for all Naga inhabited areas. Any solution worked out by the Government of India without consulting stake holders, CSOs and political parties is unacceptable even if the solution must be implemented later, not now, Ibobi asserted.

If the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 is passed, it would have serious impacts on the North Eastern States.

Meanwhile, the Joint Parliamentary Committee has been working to submit a report pertaining to the Bill by June 30, he informed.

The ex-Chief Minister said that they would ask the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s Chairman to withdraw the Bill.

“If the Bill is somehow tabled in the Parliament, we would meet and ask Opposition parties including Trinamool Congress, DMK, SP, BSP etc not to support the Bill”, Ibobi continued.

Talking about the Manipur University crisis, he said that Congress is not politicising the issue.

He said that they would meet the President as well as the Union HRD Minister and urge them to enquire into the crisis and resolve it.

“We may also urge the President and the Union HRD Minister to appoint a new Vice Chancellor in place of Prof AP Pandey, if necessary”, he added.

The Congress delegation which left Imphal for New Delhi today comprises of 24 members including two MPs and 15 MLAs.