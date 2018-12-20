On Kondong Lairembi and others No land is sole preserve of anyone : UCM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 19 : Asserting that no particular territory can be recognised as belonging solely to one community, the United Committee Manipur today has urged all the communities to recognise that Manipur belongs to all the indigenous folks of the land.

In a statement issued to the press today, UCM said that just as the people of Manipur had strongly opposed any move to recognise any territory as sloely belonging to the Nagas, same will also be opposed in case any other community, such as the Kukis or the Meitei Pangals claim any territory as their own.

Manipur belongs to all and there is no such thing as land of the Nagas, land of Kukis, land of the Meitei Pangals or land of the Meiteis, asserted UCM.

It would be wrong to identify oneself as being different merely on the basis of religion, customs and traditions, said UCM.

All should be aware of the machinations of the Centre to sow the seeds of division, cautioned UCM and added that it would also be wrong and baseless to claim sole ownership over a particular territory by force and use of muscle power.

It is towards the idea of projecting Manipur as the land of all that UCM has been consistently opposing the stand of some groups of people who identify themselves as Nagas and claim sole right over any particular territory.

The stand of KSO Moreh Block and KSO Chandel Block published in the media on December 10 and 13 on the land where Kondong Lairembi stands is disappointing not only to UCM but to the people of Manipur, added the statement.

The statements issued to the media have portrayed the Kuki people in poor light amongst the different communities which have been living as neighbours at Moreh, said UCM. The statement that only communities belonging to Kuki tribe and STs can settle at the area of Kondong Lairembi and that no other ethnic community can settle at Moreh overlooks the point that all the ethnic communities need to live together, said UCM Of the total population of Manipur which is 25,70, 390, the STs constitute 9,02740 and SC 97,042 said UCM and added that when each community start claiming certain territories solely as theirs then how can the people live together in Manipur which has a size of only 22,327 Sq Kms, questioned UCM. Taking note of the present situation, when there is large scale influx from different parts of India and when the Government of India has taken up the agenda to grant citizenship to all Hindus from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and other countries, UCM said that such a mindset as claiming sole ownership over any territory will spell the death knell of all the ethnic communities.Urging all concerned to live together and build strength drawn from each other, UCM said just as there are many Kuki Vengs in the valley in Manipur, the same measure should be taken up all over the State to strengthen the indigenous people. It is time to discard all community based divide over land, added UCM.