On olaangthagi eraang & a new flavor of dhap from a gang of Bihari boys!

Sanatombi Angomcha

A few wannabe Bihari boys from a far-off village in Bihar made a video inciting hatred against Manipuri using maa-behan slangs. The video went viral on social media in a few minutes provoking hatred between Manipuris residing in and outside Manipur and Biharis residing in and outside Bihar. ‘Train se nikaal nikaal ke maarunga’, the scary dhap of that Bihari nurathaang boy sounds as if Bihar owns Indian Railways and that any Bihari can stop a running train and drag out Manipuris one by one. Quite a kalaak nikningai oiba dhap one must admit eh?

The video went viral on various social networking sites and it took only a few minutes to trigger khoiraang-khoisaonaba among wakhal faathaba ngamdaba youths back in Manipur. At a crucial time when the movement on the implementation of the ILP system is spearheaded by various student groups and CSOs across the valley, the video was more or less a meirikpidagi meijaobi hounabagi machaak for the locals here.

After a few hours after the controversial video went viral, a few videos were further shared on social networking sites- videos in which some non-locals condemned the act of those napchoba boys and also a few videos in which a few good local Samaritans from Manipur consoled non-locals that they are safe and sound in Manipur and there isn’t any need to worry.

Things are really complex here in our home state. With the onset of olaangtha, it has become a ritual to incite eraang of different nature across the state. The valley based CSOs have their own list of eraang to instigate during olaangtha. These eraangs usually continue for a season. With the onset of ingthamtha, the so and so eraang mongers prefer to give a break and rather focus on yongchaak alu eronba, hungaam chamfoot, chagempomba and the list of insaang goes on. It’s just that the olaangtha centric eraang in Manipur, this time, got a new flavor with the video.

There’s a joke (inspired from a real life incident) circulated among friends on the present ILP movement. There was this brigade of ema-ebensomewhere in Khwairamband keithel who participated in a rally demanding the implementation of ILP system in Manipur. Once the rally was over they realized how they badly missed their favourite kwa matap and hurriedly rushed to their favourite bhaiyagi pan dukan for a kwa matap. Some of them were even seen returning home buying kwa mana, zarda and maru from the non-locals. A lot of participants of the rally were also seen relishing samosa, jalebi and cha from hotels run by non-locals. Now isn’t that a politically incorrect irony?

Are we self-sustained is the first question that we should first ask ourselves. Out there in the keithel, it’s kom kwa versus kwa zarda for kwa-crazy folks, it’s expensive eyongfee versus machine made garments from meeyaanlam which are available at a cheaper rate, it’s our local fruits versus yubi, sem, komla during any kind of ceremony, it’sour hei-ngaan laddoo versus burfee/laddoo and the list goes on. Will we be able to create a self-sustaining market for ourselves before we even think about the implementation of a permit system? Will we pull up our socks first and hone-up our skill-sets to compete with them in any field of employment? And most importantly will we be able to shred away our ‘maangaljao attitude’ and laidback nature? If ‘Yes’ is a common answer of these few questions, we would not even need an ILP system and the non-locals will themselves get discouraged to stay in our state sans any source of livelihood. We have created a wide lacuna for them and now that we gradually realize it, we are venting out our angst against them. I would call that ‘huraanba matung meiringba’.