On the run rape accused held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 4: A 20 year old rape accused, who had been on the run from the law, was arrested by a team of Imphal West district police from Churachanpur bazar today afternoon and taken into custody for necessary legal actions.

According to a reliable source, the rape accused has been identified as Konthoujam Amitkumar (20) s/o K Biren of Konthoujam Lairembi Leikai. He had been on the run after sexually assaulting a 3 year old girl on August 12, in a field somewhere under the jurisdiction of Patsoi PS.

The source stated that the incident took place on the evening of August 12 when the accused, who is well known to the minor victim, took her along with him to a nearby paddy field and raped her.

The incident came to light when the victim complained about pain in her private parts to her parents and as soon as the news broke out, the accused fled from his locality and has been on the run ever since before he was arrested from Churachandpur today.

The source also said that the father of the victim lodged a written complaint to Patsoi PS on August 15, which was later transferred to women police station, Imphal West, on August 17.

After the case was received by women PS, Imphal West, a regular case was registered by The IO of the case, SI Asem Olivia and on the same day, necessary medical examination of the minor was conducted at RIMS which tested positive.

Soon after case was registered, a mass manhunt began and the house of the accused was searched three or more times but the police could not find any of the family members as well.

The source continued that today, after getting specific information about the presence of the rape accused in Churachandpur bazar area, a team of Imphal West district police, led by Inspector Meisnam Ronita (OC, Imphal West women PS) and IO, Asem Olivia, rushed to Churachandpur and arrested the rape accused at around 12.30 noon.

The accused was later brought back to Imphal for necessary legal procedures.