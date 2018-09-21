On winning Outstanding Parliamentarian award… State Govt fetes Dr Najma Heptulla

Imphal, Sep 20 (DIPR)

Governor Najma Heptulla has exhorted the people of Manipur specially youth to make Manipur famous in the world.

She was speaking at the felicitation function organised in her honour by the State Government on winning the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award at the auditorium of Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Palace Compound.

The Governor said, “I wish all the young people a very bright future. You have the most beautiful State which I call God’s own paradise, which is not discovered by the world yet. We have to make the world discover it.”

Heptulla said that she keeps on thinking about Manipur as the State which has a huge potential in different fields, and there are lots of things to be done as well.

Stating that Manipur is in the forefront in women empowerment in the entire country, the Governor expressed pleasure that the new Government has been inaugurating women markets in different parts of State one after another which is a true example of empowering women further. Remembering the early parts of her career as a Parliamentarian, Najma Heptulla said that she chose to be appointed as the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha when the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi offered her the post of a State Minister.

Stating that the position of Deputy Chairman did not have any financial authority, she insisted that all the Rajya Sabha files regarding appointment, promotion and salaries should not come to her. All these files went to the Chairman’s office, and she only chose to preside the Upper House as a Deputy Chairman, the Governor said.

People’s thinking and attitude have changed a lot in the past one year and a half ever since the new Government was established in the State. It is due to the confidence building activities taken up by the Government, she observed.

The Governor further said “I keep on writing to the Prime Minister on every single happening in the State. I informed him that I along with the Chief Minister and Cabinet Ministers have been travelling to the nook and corner of the State to look into people’s needs.”

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that many Governors have come and gone during his political career spanning around 15 years. However, no Governor was so concerned about Manipur like the current Governor. Najma Heptulla has been guiding the State Government as a guardian in all spheres whether it be in the development front or in the issues besieging the State.

The Chief Minister said that no matter Heptulla’s association with Manipur is just a little more than 2 years old, her understanding and love for the State is immense, and it is reflected in her action.

Soon after she assumed the office of Governor of Manipur, she took the initiative of introducing Flying Doctors in the State, the Chief Minister said while adding that the noble project is ready to be launched with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moreover, the Governor is also concerned about the present condition of Loktak Lake, he said. Stating that Heptulla has been putting in constant efforts and sharing valuable thoughts and suggestions to protect the largest freshwater lake in North East India, the Chief Minister said that the Governor is also a great admirer of Sangai and Shirui Lily as well.

Biren also said that the Governor has a great desire to promote Manipuri culture and other potentials not only to the rest of India but also to the world.

Maintaining that Manipur is lucky to have Heptulla as its Governor, the Chief Minister said that she had requested the Prime Minister to include Imphal in the list of iconic cities of the country. Her contribution towards solving some key issues besieging the State was really commendable, he said while adding that the Governor is ready to extend full co-operation and support to the State Government when the need arises.

Biren said that the people of Manipur feel extremely proud and happy for her on receiving the prestigious award. He said that Heptulla is a Parliamentarian par excellence, a versatile personality, gifted orator and an accomplished scholar.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Dr Suresh Babu read out the citation of award.

Ministers Th Biswajit, L Jayantakumar, Karam Shyam, Th Shyamkumar, L Dikho, V Hangkhanlian, Nemcha Kipgen, Th Radheshyam, MP K Bhabananda and Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu were seated on the dais. MLAs and high ranking civil and police officials were also present at the occasion.