One abducted for ransom

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Dec 24: Hours before the onset of Christmas celebrations in Christian dominated Churachandpur district, suspected armed militants allegedly kidnapped a Motor Grader Operator/Driver engaged in the construction of National Highway 102 B (Churachandpur to Singngat) on December 21.

The operator of the road grader identified as Kaireuben s/o Khailiangen of Mata Village, Churachandpur was found missing from the worksite while he was grading or flattening the road ahead of other workers in between S Munhoi village and Panglian village, under Singngat sub-division.

Initially he was thought to be missing under mysterious circumstances with people from his village even gearing up to launch a manhunt, as none made contact with the family or the contractor. M/S Satya Builders is currently engaged in road construction works of National Highway 102 B (Churachandpur to Singngat).

The abduction came to light three days after the driver went missing, as callers, identifying themselves as “Kuki Army” reportedly informed the contractor on December 23 (Sunday) morning that the missing Motor Grader Operator was in their custody and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for his safe release. A couple of hours after making their first contact, the ultras again called up the contractor threatening to kill the driver if the entire amount is not paid.

They also reportedly instructed that road construction work should be halted until the amount is paid.

As a result of the incident, the labourers engaged in the road construction work have now left their work site said a source.