One arrested

IMPHAL, Aug 23: A combined team of Thoubal commando unit and a column of 6 Assam Rifles arrested one KCP (Poirei) member allegedly involved in the firing at Ningthibi Restaurant, Khurai Angom, on February 19 last year.

According to police source, the combined team, under the supervision of SP Thoubal, K Meghachandra, arrested Khaidem Roshan (22) s/o Robinson of Pungdongbam Mayai Leikai, a member of KCP (Poirei).

During preliminary interrogation, Roshan revealed that he joined KCP (Poirei) through one Moirangthem Loyangamba of Sekta and has been working under the command of one Phijam Rainson alias Tayai (25) s/o (L) Ibungobi of Pungdongbam Mayai Leikai.

He further disclosed that under the command of Tayai he along with one of his associates, Yengkhom Atum (20) s/o Kumar of Nongpok Kakching went to Ningthibi restaurant on February 19 last year.

On reaching the restaurant, Tayai pulled out a pistol and shot three individuals, including the restaurant owner’s wife (L) Romita who later succumbed to the bullet injury.

During body search, the police team recovered one mobile phone along with a sim card from Roshan’s possession.

He was later handed over to Lilong police station for taking necessary legal actions.