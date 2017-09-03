One arrested

IMPHAL, Sep 2: A combined team of Bishnupur police commando and 5/ 11 Gorkha Rifle, arrested one active member of Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) today, from Chini Ingkhol village under Bishnupur police station.

According to reliable source, acting on specific information about the presence of some underground cadres in and around Chini Ingkhol village area, a team of Bishnupur district commando and a column of 5/ 11 Gorkha Rifle rushed to the village and carried out search operation at around 1 pm.

During the search operation, one ZUF member identified as N James Gonmei (44) s/o Poulina Gonmei of Namkaolong Part III Luwanglong Khonou village, Khoupum, was arrested.

James revealed that he is an active member of ZUF, presently handling the external affairs of the outfit.

The arrested individual was later handed over to Bishnupur police station for taking up necessary legal actions.