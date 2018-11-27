One convicted for drug peddling

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 26: W Tonen Meitei, Special Judge, ND&PS, Fast Track Court, Manipur convicted a 45 year old person from Kakching Wairi under section 21 of the NDPS Act for selling heroin, apart from fixing November 30 for the sentence hearing.

The conviction order is the first of its kind for the Court after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister N Biren on April 9, 2018.

The judgment order was announced in the open court of Special Court, ND&PS, Manipur, after it was kept reserved following the final argument hearing of the case on November 13, between Special PP (ND&PS, Fast Track Court) M Raichandra and defense counsel, S Shyamchanran (Sanou).

The convict was present during the announcement of the judgment order.

According to the Court order, the case was transferred from Thoubal Court by an order of the High Court of Manipur on May 4, to Special Court, ND&PS, Fast Track Court, Manipur.

The case was taken up against the convict after he was arrested from his residence by a team of NAB on January 18, 2002, while trying to sell a kilogram of heroin.

The Court order mentioned that acting on specific information, a team of NAB rushed to the residence of the convict on January 18 (2002) and conducted a house search and seized a kilogram of heroin which was hidden by a pillow cover.

The IO of the case, after completion of the investigation, submitted a charge sheet against the convict and the trial began before the Special Court ND&PS Fast track Court from June 9. During the hearing of the case, the Court examined and recorded the statement of 8 prosecution witnesses and 3 defense witnesses.

The case had been kept reserved since October 22 before the Court convicted the individual today.

Soon after the announcement of the judgement order, the convict who was on bail was sent to Sajiwa Central Jail, apart from setting aside his bail bond as well.