One day after Court frees him on bail, Kishorchand re-arrested

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 27: A day after the Court released Kishorchand Wangkhem alias Wangthoi on bail, police re-arrested him today and he is now lodged at Sajiwa Central Jail.

Kishorchand’s wife, E Ranjita said Imphal police station made a phone call at around 9 am today asking Kishorchand to come to the police station.

“When he along with my brother-in-law were preparing to go to the police station at around 12 noon, a police team in civil dress came and picked up my husband from our residence. The police refused to give any reason for arresting him or any warrant of arrest,” she said.

Kishorchand was directly taken to Imphal police station. Later in the evening, Kishorchand was taken to Sajiwa Central Jail where he is currently lodged.

“When we met the Officer-in-Charge of Imphal police station after a long time, he stated that Kishorchand has to be detained in judicial custody for some period,” said the wife.

The OC reportedly told Ranjita that he would give the reason of the detention in writing by today evening or tomorrow.

Ranjit questioned under which law or basis her husband has been re-arrested after Court released him and dismissed all the charges levelled against her husband. On November 20, Kishorchand was arrested under section 124-A/294/500 IPC on charge of posting a video clip on social media in which he slammed the stance of the Chief Minister regarding a function organised in commemoration of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi .

The video he had posted questioned the significance of Rani Laxmi Bai to the history of Manipur.

The Court of CJM, Imphal West released him on bail after executing PR bond of Rs 70,000 with a surety of the same amount yesterday. The Court ruled that the words, terms and gesture used by the accused and the context in which they were used and the comment made by the accused cannot be termed seditious to attract offence under section 124-A IPC.

“It appears to be mere expression of opinion against the public conduct of public figure in a street language”, mentioned the Court’s order.