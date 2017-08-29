One day legal awareness camp organised

THOUBAL, Aug 28: District Legal Services Authority, Thoubal and Sarjubala Handloom and Handicraft Co-op Society Ltd, Kiyam Siphai, Thoubal, under the aegis of Manipur State Legal Services Authority, Imphal, organised a one day legal awareness programme at Nimaichand and Keina High School, Thoubal Wangmataba, today.

District and Session Judge and District Legal Services Authority, Thoubal, Chairman, Salam Imocha Singh, Nimaichand and Keina High School Head Mistress, B Memecha Devi and the school’s Physical Education teacher, L Brojen attended the event as the chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

Former general secretary, AMBA, Advocate, P Supriya Devi spoke on Mob Justice, Cyber Crimes while Thoubal PS, OC, Inspector B Rishikesh, spoke on the relation between Police and the people, as the resource persons at the event.