One day legal awareness prog held

Bishnupur: A one day legal awareness programme was held by Bishnupur District Consumers’ Protection Forum (BIDCPF) at Yangoiningthou community hall, Bishnupur Bazar today.

The programme was held under the aegis of Manipur Legal Services Authority and District Legal Services Authority.

Chairperson of Bishnupur Municipal Council L Maniyaima Singh, Vice Chairperson of Bishnupur Municipal Council H Bilasini, social scientist Dr IS Konthoujam, DSO officer A Goipendra Sharma and designated officer of Food Security Y Suranjoy Singh attended the programme as presidium members.

Speaking as resource persons, Y Suranjoy Singh and advocate Th Hemchandra Singh spoke on ‘Food safety and standard’ and ‘POSCO Act, JJ Act, mob justice, Consumer Protection Act, GST” respectively.