IMPHAL, Sep 16: Social Welfare Department organised a one day State level orientation programme on Adoption Regularisation, 2017, at the auditorium of the High Court of Manipur today.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the event, Social Welfare Director, Jacintha Lazarus claimed that adoption is widely practised in the State but many people fail to follow the legal framework associated with adoption.

Earlier the focus was given to the parents who adopt a child but after the introduction of the Juvenile Justice Act, the main focus is now being given to the child with extra emphasis on how a child is treated and in what environment the child is living, she added. She pointed out that according to legal framework of adoption, the permission for adopting a child should be given only after checking the backgrounds of the parents, including their financial and mental conditions.

Jacintha said that there have been cases of children being sold by their parents for around Rs 2 lakh, to people who wanted to adopt a child.

We must not let this take place as children are not for sale, she added. Acting Chief Justice, N Kotiswar, secretary of Central Adoption Resource Authority, Deepak Kumar, chairperson of Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights, S Saratkumar Sharma, Social Welfare Commissioner, H Deleep Singh, Social Welfare Joint Director, Surrender A Shishak were also present at the event as the presidium members.