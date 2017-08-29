IMPHAL, Aug 28: A one day training programme for extension functionaries on the topic “Role of Micro Nutrients of Crops and its importance in soil fertility” was conducted at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Chandel’s training hall today.

The training was attended by 20 staff of NERCOMP’s NGOs of Chandel District – Other Tribal Backward Programme (OTBP), Christian Social Development Organisation (CSDO), Socio Rural Development Organisation (SRDO), North East Missionary Charitable Society (NEMCS) and Manipur Border Area Development Society (MBADS).

The main resource persons were Dr KL Levis Chongloi, ACTO (Agronomy) and Ts Leenda Monsang, ACTO (Plant Breeding), KVK Chandel, informed a statement.