One files, many take nomination papers

IMPHAL, Feb 8: As due notification for the first phase of polling for the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly was issued yesterday, one candidate has so far filed his nomination papers while 10 others have collected nomination papers from their respective ROs.

Huirem Bimol (CPI) filed his nomination paper in Lamlai AC today.

BJP’s Salam Joy, independent candidates M Thoiba and Kh Loken collected nomination papers from the Wangoi RO today, informed a source.

In Mayang Imphal AC, Dr Kh Ratankumar (INC) and Kongkham Robindro (BJP) have collected nomination papers.

Those who have collected nomination papers yesterday were O Joy (BJP) and Karam Shyam (LJP) in Langthabal AC, Dr Soraisam Manaoton (TMC) and RK Anand (INC) in Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC and O Lukhoi (INC) in Wangoi AC.

Meanwhile, general observers, expenditure observers, police observers and awareness observers who have been assigned duties for the first phase of polling have already landed at Imphal and started working.

Notably, February 14 is the last date for filing nomination papers for the first phase of polling.

At Churachandpur district, seventeen candidates have so far sought nomination papers for the six Assembly Constituencies under the office of DEO Churachandpur, reports our correspondent.

Among those who have taken the papers so far include all the Congress nominees for the six Assembly seats and five BJP nominees.

The BJP nominee for 59-Saikot, who is set to be pitched against MPCC President, TN Haokip, is yet to seek the nomination papers. The others include three former MLAs and a sitting ADC member.

Meanwhile, Letzamang Haokip has today formally launched his poll campaign at B Vengnom community Hall. He is likely to seek the nomination papers tomorrow for Henglep AC.

Addressing a packed hall and nearly 50 village chiefs who have rallied behind him, he said he has convene public meetings for the third time at the community hall but the turn-out has not dwindled despite the BJP denying him the party ticket, clearly reflecting the patronage was drawn not because he was expected to get any party ticket but because the public wish to see changes in the most remote Constituencies in the State through him.

This is why he decided to go ahead and contest the polls despite failing to receive the BJP ticket.