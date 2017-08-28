One held with 100 litres of local liquor

IMPHAL, Aug 27: Imphal East district police arrested one Y Tomba (40) s/o Chandrashyam Singh of Andro Khuman Leikai along with 100 litres of local liquor during a frisking and checking at Keirao Lamkhai, near the forest area, under Irilbung police station.

According to a reliable source, a team of Irilbung police station under the supervision of SP Imphal East K Kabib conducted frisking and checking for illegal transportation of liquor and drugs along Imphal-Andro road at around 1.30 pm and arrested Tomba along with 100 litres of local liquor stuffed in four plastic bags.

The arrested individual along with the seized items has been handed over to Irilbung police station for taking up necessary legal action, the source said.