IMPHAL, Nov 27: Renowned social activist A Brajakumar was honoured with the ONE (Our North East) India Award at an event organised by My Home India at Mumbai yesterday.

The 7th ONE India Award was handed over to Brajakumar by Nagaland Governor PB Acharya during the event.

The award, which consisted of cash and citation, was conferred to the social activist for his contribution towards bringing cultural harmony in Manipur.

A Brajakumar of Yaiskul Police Lane, was a former teacher at Statistics Department, DM College of Science and the first scholar to specialise in Demography. He has also worked towards bringing cultural harmony to the State in collaboration with Manipur Cultural Integration Conference.

A Brajakumar has contributed immensely, even working with late former Chief Minister MK Priyobrata, towards bringing integration and cultural harmony in the State.