One killed

IMPHAL, Sep 10: Locals of Kongpal Kongkham Leikai formed a Joint Action Committee in connection with the hit and run case of one Irom Chaoba, demanding the State Government and the Department concerned to arrest the people and the vehicle involved in the case at the earliest.

According to the convener of the JAC, Irom Robindro, the incident occurred early morning today when a passenger carrying autoricksaw belonging to Irom Chaoba (50) s/o (L) Omor of Kongpal Kongkham Leikai, was hit by a white car at MG Avenue before speeding away towards Khoyathong crossing. Irom Chaoba died on the spot while the passengers escaped with minor injuries. The dead body is presently at RIMS morgue, Robindro added.

He further appealed to the State Government and the Department concerned to arrest the people involved in the hit and run case at the earliest and to provide befitting punishment as per the law.