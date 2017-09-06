One killed in truck mishap

CCpur, Sep 5 : The driver of a tipper truck reportedly engaged in road construction works in the interior areas of Thanlon sub-division died after the truck he was driving met with a mishap near Singngat village along the Guite Road at about 4 am.

The driver identified as Ginmuanlian son of Khaiminthang of Lingsiphai village along with his helper identified as Nangsuanmung was headed for the district headquarters when it plunged nearly 100 ft into a roadside gorge, about 4 kms west of Singngat PS.

The helper who suffered minor injuries managed to seek medical attention at the Singngat PHC at about 5 am and alerted the villagers who along with the police and a column of 26 Assam Rifles stationed at Singngat conducted a major rescue operation for about two hours to evacuate the driver.

Wedged beneath the truck’s body, the driver succumbed to his injuries at about 11.30 am while on his way to the district hospital.

The AR team reportedly provided first aid and life saving CPR before he was evacuated to PHC, Singhat and then onwards to the district hospital.

The truck is owned by one Mangbeldam, a special contractor and a resident of Lingsiphai village.