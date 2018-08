By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 2 : The CBI has also lodged two more FIRs in connection with the alleged extra-judicial killings in Manipur, under the idrectives of the Supreme Court of India.

The FIR was lodged against five personnel including a Havildar in connection with a case dating back to March 16, 2010. The Havildar in the case has been identified as Havildar Laishram Premkumar Singh.