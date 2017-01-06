One shot, hurt

A Field Assistant of Veterinary Department was shot by some unidentified persons at Maringphai village, near Pallel in Tengnoupal district at around 6 pm today.

The unidentified persons came to the house of Ds Stephen (45) s/o late Morungkham and shot him.

Stephen who sustained bullet injuries on the calf and thigh has been taken to Jeevan Hospital, Kakching.

While the bullet which hit him on the calf exited through, the one which hit the thigh is still embedded there.

It is reported that Stephen has been referred to a hospital at Imphal.

Stephen is a native of Langol village, Tengnoupal district though he is presently living at Maringphai.

It is not yet clear who are the assailants and what is the motive.

Police have rushed to the spot, informed a source.