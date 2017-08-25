Online services for food safety

IMPHAL, Aug 24: All the Food Business Operators in Ukhrul, Tamenglong, Senapati, Kamjong, Noney, Kangpokpi, Chandel, Pherzawl, Kakching, Tengnoupal and Jiribam districts to avail the online services www.foodlicensing.fssai.gov.in for Food License/Registration and comply with the provisions of Food Safety Standards Act, 2006 and Rules and Regulations, 2011.

Manual applications will not be entertained by the State Licensing and Registering Authority for Food License/Registration in the districts where online services have been launched, said an official statement.