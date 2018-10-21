Only commercial LPG for Sangai Fest

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 20: Commer-cial cylinders, instead of the 14.2 kg domestic cylinders, are reportedly going to be used/supplied at the food stalls during this year’s Sangai Festival which will be held from November 21 to 30.

Speaking to The Sangai Express, IOC Imphal Divisional Retail Sales Office Deputy General Manager cum State Level Coordinator Sinam Ibungoton said that the State Government has taken up steps to ensure use of only commercial 19 kg cylinders and 5 kgs Free Trade LPG (FTL) instead of the subsidised domestic LPG cylinders during the Sangai Festival this year.

He mentioned that IOC will open a stall at two (out of the four) venues of this year’s festival, namely Hapta Kangjeibung and Lamboikhongnangkhong, and supply the necessary commercial LPG cylinders to the clients.

Sinam Ibungoton also assured that the said IOC stalls will ensure ample supply of the necessary LPG refills for the food stalls so as to prevent any shortage of cooking fuels.

Informing that the IOC stalls will keep more stock of the 5 kg FTLs during the festival to enable people transport the fuel more easily, Ibungoton added that the IOC stalls will provide more emphasis to food stalls than other kinds of stalls.

On the other hand, the Deputy General Manager explained that steps have also been taken up to ensure door step delivery of the 5 kg FTLs and the service will be launched from October 30.